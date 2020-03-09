UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Tighten The Monitoring Process Of Dengue Teams In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh directed the Assistant Commissioners of all the Tehsils to tighten monitoring process of dengue teams as favorable weather and environment conditions for dengue have begun

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh directed the Assistant Commissioners of all the Tehsils to tighten monitoring process of dengue teams as favorable weather and environment conditions for dengue have begun.

Any kind of negligence would not be tolerated for this purpose from health department, he expressed these views while presiding over the meeting with Assistant Commissioner of all the Tehsils.

In meeting, Director Development Shakeel Nauman, Deputy Commissioner Finance Yasir Bhatti and AC's of all the Tehsils including concerned officers were present.

DC has directed to check the outdoor and indoor activities regarding anti dengue campaign, to ensure the implement of codes fixed by health department for larvae site and for arrangement of awareness seminars for the people regarding dengue.

He directed to ensure the implementation of the proposed regulation of health department in tyre shops,nurseries and factories and also to be completed spray process in across the district.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold an anti-dengue meeting on a daily basis and to inform the district administration about the details of the steps.

