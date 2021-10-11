UrduPoint.com

DC Dissatisfied With Facilities At THQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

DC dissatisfied with facilities at THQ hospital

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza paid surprise visit to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu early Monday to check the provision of facilities

Muzaffergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza paid surprise visit to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu early Monday to check the provision of facilities.

Raza checked attendance registers at all wards besides interviewing patients and heard their complaints.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions of the hospital and directed MS to ensure the cleanliness and provide medical facilities to patients on priority.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements at the health facility.

He said that the incumbent government was paying full attention to upgrade and improve health facilities.

He warned hospital staffers to ensure their hundred percent performance within seven days otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to rules.

