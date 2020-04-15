DC for departments accelerate their efforts to eliminate the dengue larvae

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has directed to all departments to accelerate their efforts for dengue larvae search and to raise awareness about it to the people

He expressed these words while he was presiding over an anti-dengue meeting.

DHO Dr.Sohail Asghar Qazi, Focal person Dr.

Tariq Hassan and officers and representatives of all departments were also present in the meetingHe said that the weather is becoming now favorable for dengue growth so that officers of health department and Metropolitan Corporation should implement the dengue brigade in field.

He said that dengue is a fatal disease, but instead of being afraid to it, steps need to be taken to all levels to eliminate it. During the meeting, Health department informed about the details of awareness seminars and other campaigns organized by different departments.