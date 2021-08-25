UrduPoint.com

DC For Effective Surveillance Against Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:19 PM

DC for effective surveillance against dengue

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad directed on Wednesday health department to launch an effective surveillance against dengue virus in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad directed on Wednesday health department to launch an effective surveillance against dengue virus in the city.

While presiding over anti-dengue meeting Ali Shahzad directed health officials to take steps to eradicate dengue larvae from public places and homes as number of dengue cases were reported in the recent year.

He further stated that 311 indoor and 130 outdoor teams were working across the district to eliminate the virus.

DC ordered to ensure complete sweeping of sensitive places, the health department should take immediate steps for hiring on vacant posts including focal person.

