DC for health depts to complete all arrangements for combating corona virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the health department to complete all advance arrangements to deal with the corona virus.

He said that the situation of the corona virus was in full control throughout the country but other departments including the health department should complete their all homework in this regard. He was addressing a review meeting on the Corona virus. In meeting Additional Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, CEO health Dr. Samiullah, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, Focal Person Dr. Tariq Saleem and others concerned officers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the health department to construct a six bed two room's isolations ward at DHQ Hospital besides six isolation wards of five beds in each THQ and on bed-isolation ward in the RHC also. He said that keeping stock of masks and ventilators while he also directed the team of doctors who checked the suspects to ensure all necessary supplies were provided.

He also stressed the need for organizing awareness campaign, raising banners across the city holding seminars and rallies for the Corona Virus awareness campaign. The meeting was informed that till now 175 doctors have been trained from across the district besides the staff of Rescue 1122, PAF,CMH,two private colleges and private hospital's doctors , nurses and other staff phase training was also being conducted. The meeting was further informed that 27 Chinese working in Sargodha, 30 students coming from China as well as 82 persons returning from Iran were screened but no corona virus was detected in any individual.

Deputy Commissioner also directed to keep a watchful eye on those coming from countries affected by the corona virus and to ensure screening of them at all costs.