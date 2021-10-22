DC for improvement of facilities at THQ hospital

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza directed the administration of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kot Addu to bring more improvement in facilities being provided to patients at the hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza directed the administration of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kot Addu to bring more improvement in facilities being provided to patients at the hospital.

During the visit, to THQ on Friday morning, the DC inspected the facilities being provided to the ailing people in the hospital and took serious notice of the facilities being provided to patients.

The DC, on the occasion, directed the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to bring more improvement in providing facilities.

He said that the government was striving hard to ensure best medical facilities for masses at all government hospital adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The deputy commissioner also asked the officers concerned to improve cleanliness at the hospital. He warned staff to improve their performance within next seven days otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.