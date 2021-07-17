UrduPoint.com
DC For Intensifying Anti-dengue Measures During Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

DC for intensifying anti-dengue measures during monsoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Saturday said that monsoon and rainy season provides suitable atmosphere for dengue breeding and directed officials to increase surveillance to abolish the threat.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of anti-dengue teams, here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shoaib ur Rehman, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi and officials were also present in the meeting.

He said that anti dengue teams should remain alert and directed officials to expedite surveillance process and ensure inspection of government and private buildings at the earliest.

Ali said notices should be issued to the shopkeepers who used to keep Tyres in open spaces. Likewise, rooftops of hotels and other buildings should also be checked. He also ordered re-structuring of 311 indoor teams. The meeting participants also discussed performance of different departments.

