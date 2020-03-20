DC for managing facility of digital X-rays in Mianwali

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has directed the heath officers for managing the facility of Digital X-rays at X-Trauma Center Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has directed the heath officers for managing the facility of Digital X-rays at X-Trauma Center Mianwali.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with CEO Health Dr Parvez Iqbal and MS DHA hospital Dr Muhammad Khan visited the X-Trauma Center of DHQ Mianwali and reviewed in details the health facilities and issued direction to the officers.

On this occasion the deputy commissioner has directed the officers and other staff for displaying the instructions for the guidance of patients and making best cleanliness arrangements.

Omar Sher Chattah has also directed for displaying the SOPs and to 100 % implementation on them while the infection control staff was also directed for implementation on the SOPs and nobody should be exempted in this connection.

Deputy commissioner said that under the directions of the Punjab Health Department; all necessary equipment and facilities must be provided to the focal person, medical officers, para-medical and sanitation staff who were performing duties at the center.

The deputy commissioner has also inspected the corona patient facility center and warned the staff that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated with reference to providing facilities.