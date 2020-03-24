UrduPoint.com
DC For Stern Action Against Persons Violating Lockdown Rules

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:38 PM

Stern Action to be taken against people violating lock down announced by Sindh government for 15 days in the wake of deadly virus

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Stern Action to be taken against people violating lock down announced by Sindh government for 15 days in the wake of deadly virus.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao here on Tuesday. Among others officials of Army, Rangers, police and all Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting.

Deputy commissioner said,to get required objective of lockdown checking process to be further accelerated and for this purpose committees were constituited at Taluka level under chair of Assistant Commissioners, comprising DSP and a relevant health official, DC further said that committee member would visit of cities twice a day to review lockdown situation.

DC said that police and Rangers personnel would be deployed in all Government hospitals. He appealed citizens and Media representatives to cooperate with district administration and share news regarding corona virus after confirmation and inform control room set up at DC office on Telephone no 0242-92106 or 0242-448256.

He warned strict action would be taken persons circulating fake news about corona virus to Social Media.

