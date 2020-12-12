DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah has said that people should be very careful during the second wave of coronavirus and should strict follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) regarding Covid-19

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah has said that people should be very careful during the second wave of coronavirus and should strict follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) regarding Covid-19.

He asked the Assistant Commissioner to expedite action against violators and provide a report on a daily basis.

He said that anti-corona measures were being taken against the violating centers in all the four tehsils.

He said that citizens should use masks, wash their hands frequently to avoid the second wave of corona virus, avoid leaving the house without any reason.

There are several patients infected with corona virus in Dera Ismail Khan district, he said.

He said strict action will be taken against the business centers for not implementing the SOPs.