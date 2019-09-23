DC forms committee for dengue surveillance audit

(@imziishan)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak here on Monday constituted a four-member third party committee for audit of dengue larvae surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign at his office here, Aamir Khattak ordered to include an entomologist from health department and technologist from agriculture department in the third party committee.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the third party would inspect activities regarding achievement of set target for the eradication of dengue larvae. He said that not even a single case of dengue was reported from Multan so far.

The DC expressed annoyance over poor sanitation arrangements at Nishtar Hospital, adding that he would visit hospital today to check cleanliness.

He directed officers concerned not to burn hospital waste at Nisthar hospital.

Briefing on the occasion, Focal Person Dengue Dr Atta ur Rehman said that two of the dengue patients admitted at Nishtar belonged to Khanewal, one from Mansehra and another from Islamabad. He said that reports of three of the patients who hailed from Layyah still awaited.

The DC was informed that three cases were registered against the owners of tyre shops by environment department during last three days.

ADCs, secretary RTA and concenred officers of Health and other departments were also present in the meeting.