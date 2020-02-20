UrduPoint.com
DC Ghotki Urges Parents To Participate In Anti-polio Drive

DC Ghotki urges parents to participate in anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem, Thursday urged parents to actively participate in the ongoing anti-polio drive.

He said this while visiting different areas of the Mirpur Mathelo to review arrangements by the district administration for the ongoing five-day anti-polio drive in the district

He said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

