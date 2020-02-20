DC Ghotki Urges Parents To Participate In Anti-polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:04 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Khalid Saleem, Thursday urged parents to actively participate in the ongoing anti-polio drive.
He said this while visiting different areas of the Mirpur Mathelo to review arrangements by the district administration for the ongoing five-day anti-polio drive in the district.
He said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.