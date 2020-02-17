DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Monday inaugurated the seven day long anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at the district Headquarters hospital.

Speaking to officials of health and education departments, heads of vaccinators teams and other staff, he directed regarding a maximum coverage.

In this connection, the DC also held meetings with heads of various union councils to discuss arrangements for the polio campaign.

He appealed to parents and guardians of children under five yearsof age to cooperate with the vaccinators teams visiting their houses.