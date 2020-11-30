DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at DHQ hospital here on Monda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at DHQ hospital here on Monday.

Talking to the media, the DC said that 1,663 teams including 1451 mobile teams, 198 static and 14 other teams had been formed to achieve 100% target of polio vaccination.

He said that 3,632 polio workers and 200 employees of various departments were administering anti-polio drops to children under five years of age in the district, while doctors had also been assigned field duties as supervisors to make the campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner Omar Raz Gondal, CO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail AsgharQazi and PMA President Dr Skander Hayat Waraich were also present.