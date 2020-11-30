UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at DHQ hospital here on Monda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at DHQ hospital here on Monday.

Talking to the media, the DC said that 1,663 teams including 1451 mobile teams, 198 static and 14 other teams had been formed to achieve 100% target of polio vaccination.

He said that 3,632 polio workers and 200 employees of various departments were administering anti-polio drops to children under five years of age in the district, while doctors had also been assigned field duties as supervisors to make the campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner Omar Raz Gondal, CO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail AsgharQazi and PMA President Dr Skander Hayat Waraich were also present.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Media

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

38 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

40 minutes ago

Italy green-lights new anti-Covid stimulus package ..

3 minutes ago

Nepali leaders, Chinese defense minister agree to ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey 'Neutralizes' 4 Kurdish Militants in Northe ..

3 minutes ago

Meteor sighting lights up Japan social media

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.