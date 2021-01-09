UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:46 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Zaheerul Hassan inaugurated anti-polio drive at THQ hospital here on Saturday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zaheerul Hassan inaugurated anti-polio drive at THQ hospital here on Saturday.

Talking on the occasion, he said that all departments would have to make stringent efforts to make the society polio free.

He said that 338,142 children under five years of age would get polio vaccine during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from January 11, Monday in the district and for purpose, the health department had formed 789 anti-polio teams.

