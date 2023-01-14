DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the national polio prevention campaign by giving vaccines to the children up to the age of five years at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the national polio prevention campaign by giving vaccines to the children up to the age of five years at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Anjum Iqbal, Director Health Services Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Khawar Zia Malik, WHO Representative Dr. Shiraz and other relevant officers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that not even a single child should be left un-vaccinated during the campaign. He said that finger marks should be duly taken after administering polio vaccines to children.

CEO Health Dr.

Anjum Iqbal said that the national polio prevention campaign would start on January16 and would continue till January 20. More than 0.8 million children will be vaccinated throughout the district and Vitamin A capsules will also be given to children up to five years of age.

DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain said that polio teams would go door-to-door from January 16 to 18 and catch-up activities would be held on January 19 and 20 for children who were left out. He further informed that 3168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams would be active in the field during the campaign. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added. He directed the officers to make field visits regularly and monitor the whole process so that no child could be deprived of the polio vaccine.