UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive At BVH

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the national polio prevention campaign by giving vaccines to the children up to the age of five years at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the national polio prevention campaign by giving vaccines to the children up to the age of five years at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Anjum Iqbal, Director Health Services Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Khawar Zia Malik, WHO Representative Dr. Shiraz and other relevant officers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that not even a single child should be left un-vaccinated during the campaign. He said that finger marks should be duly taken after administering polio vaccines to children.

CEO Health Dr.

Anjum Iqbal said that the national polio prevention campaign would start on January16 and would continue till January 20. More than 0.8 million children will be vaccinated throughout the district and Vitamin A capsules will also be given to children up to five years of age.

DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain said that polio teams would go door-to-door from January 16 to 18 and catch-up activities would be held on January 19 and 20 for children who were left out. He further informed that 3168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams and 136 transit teams would be active in the field during the campaign. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added. He directed the officers to make field visits regularly and monitor the whole process so that no child could be deprived of the polio vaccine.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Victoria Shiraz Bahawalpur January From Million

Recent Stories

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

23 minutes ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

25 minutes ago
 Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: ..

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

40 minutes ago
 Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

50 minutes ago
 ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG ..

ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG Khan

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.