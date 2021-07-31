DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a kid at district headquarters hospital here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, DC said that the battle against polio has been reached in the final stage.

He said that the drive was being made more effective as training was imparted to all polio workers.

The 100 percent implementation would be ensured on micro plan which constituted to make the drive successful.

He said that Assistant Commissioners would also monitor the polio drive.

Ali Shahzad informed that drops would be administered to over 7,50,000 kids under five years old across the district during the drive.

Exactly 2991 teams including 2623 mobile, 222 fixed and 146 transit teams were constituted for making the drive successful.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, DHOs, Dr Ali Mahdi, Dr Farooq, MS DHQ hospital Dr Rao Amjad and others were present.