UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:52 PM

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in multan

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a kid at district headquarters hospital here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to a kid at district headquarters hospital here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, DC said that the battle against polio has been reached in the final stage.

He said that the drive was being made more effective as training was imparted to all polio workers.

The 100 percent implementation would be ensured on micro plan which constituted to make the drive successful.

He said that Assistant Commissioners would also monitor the polio drive.

Ali Shahzad informed that drops would be administered to over 7,50,000 kids under five years old across the district during the drive.

Exactly 2991 teams including 2623 mobile, 222 fixed and 146 transit teams were constituted for making the drive successful.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, DHOs, Dr Ali Mahdi, Dr Farooq, MS DHQ hospital Dr Rao Amjad and others were present.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Media All

Recent Stories

Fawad condemns Modi govt for pressurizing Gibbs no ..

Fawad condemns Modi govt for pressurizing Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir Le ..

3 minutes ago
 Aged person drowned in canal in MUZAFFARGARH

Aged person drowned in canal in MUZAFFARGARH

3 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 50,000 saplings during Monsoon tree p ..

PHA to plant 50,000 saplings during Monsoon tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 Thunderstorm rains likely in KP

Thunderstorm rains likely in KP

10 minutes ago
 Russia Records 23,807 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 23,807 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Zykova, Karimova Win Olympic Silver, Bron ..

Russia's Zykova, Karimova Win Olympic Silver, Bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Posi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.