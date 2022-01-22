UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Three Days Special Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Amir Karim Khan, inaugurated three days special polio campaign by administering drops to kids at Shahbaz Sharif hospital here on Saturday

Anti-polio drops would be administered to over eight lac children during the three-days campaign starting from January 24 (Monday), he said and added that the district administration has decided to take strict measures to make the drive successful.

Anti-polio drops would be administered to over eight lac children during the three-days campaign starting from January 24 (Monday), he said and added that the district administration has decided to take strict measures to make the drive successful.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who refused to administer polio drops to their kids under five years old.

The DC said that 2991 Health Department teams were formed which would administer anti-polio drops to children under five years old. The teams will also be present at hospitals, dispensaries, buses, wagon stands and railway stations during the drive, he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Shoaib Gurmani said that the corona vaccination would also be continued during the polio campaign. He urged the citizens to must administer anti-polio drops to their children against polio.

