DC Inaugurates Trauma Centre, Gynae Complex At DHQ Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

DC inaugurates trauma centre, gynae complex at DHQ Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha inaugurated the first ever of its kind trauma centre, new emergency and gynae complex her at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital to provide better health facilities to masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 )

Speaking on this occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that all facilities regarding accidental emergency has been provided under one roof at trauma centre.

He informed that the trauma centre was consisted on 16 beds which was now extended to 58 beds.

Zaheer said that the gynae complex was also extended to 32 beds where provision of health services to women were being ensured at one place.

MPA Nishat Ahmad said the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps in health sector. He said that district headquarters hospital was a better health facility, adding that steps were being taken for further improvement.

The DC with MPA also inspected various departments of the hospital, wards and others. Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Maria briefed them about service delivery.

