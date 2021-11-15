DC inaugurates vaccination drive against measles, rubella

Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Monday said that children aged between 9 months to 15 years were being vaccinated against measles and rubella to improve their immunity

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Monday said that children aged between 9 months to 15 years were being vaccinated against measles and rubella to improve their immunity.

He expressed these views while formally inaugurating the 12-day campaign in the district which would remain continued till November 27 by vaccinating Harnai IPI Center against measles and Rubella.

District Health Officer Harnai Syed Muzaffar Shah, Dr Muhammad Shah and others were also present. On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that parents, media and scholars should play their vital role in making this vaccination campaign a success.

He said for the establishment of a healthy society, it was very important to take special care of the hygiene of this society.

Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi said that after the end of the measles and rubella campaign, this vaccine would be included in the routine EPI program so that precautionary measures could be taken against the health risks and diseases of children. He said the development and existence of any nation depends on its young generation, adding, the young generation was the asset for future of a country and society.

A nation could make economic, financial, educational, scientific and social progress by taking special care and protection of this asset's health.