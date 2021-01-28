DC inspect facilities at Services Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Services Hospital and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Services Hospital and inquired about the medical facilities and medicines available at the hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha were accompanied during his visit here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner visited hospital emergency, labor room, male and female ward, dialysis center, corona ward, hepatitis ward, and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. He also inquired about the supply of free medicine and directed that doctors must prescribe only those medicines which were available in the hospital's pharmacy.

He directed the hospital authorities to ensure the provision of best medical facilities and medicines to patients coming to the hospital. He directed the staff of hospital to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the medical ward, pharmacy and other departments of the hospital and issued instructions to the Medical Superintendent to further improve the quality of facilities.

All Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioner were directed to visit the hospitals in their jurisdiction to review the facilities and arrangements.