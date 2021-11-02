UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Anti-dengue Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:32 PM

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha on Tuesday visited Union Council-UC 79 Chauburji, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance and also observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

The DC issued warnings to the commercial outlets over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

He instructed them to maintain proper cleanliness in their premises and leave no place with stagnant water.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, he visited Madrasa Albinat Girls school at Chauburji and inspected vaccination process of students. He said that 8.6 million people would be vaccinated till November 12 under corona vaccination drive.

