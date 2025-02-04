DC Inspects Anti-polio Campaign On The Second Day
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal visited the streets and health centers of different areas on the second day of the anti-polio campaign and checked the implementation of the campaign
Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the presence of polio teams on duty and saw the records.
Deputy Commissioner knocked on the doors of the houses and inquired about the vaccination of children up to five years of age and expressed satisfaction by checking the marks on the fingers of the children.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has appealed to the parents to cooperate with the teams and fulfill their national responsibility by giving vaccinations to their children up to five years of age to protect them from polio.
He said that two drops for each child up to five years of age are indispensable so that this harmful disease can be eradicated.
