DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud on Wednesday visited various basic health units (BHU) and schools and inspected progress over ongoing anti-measles and rubella campaign.

According to a statement issued from the DC office, the deputy commissioner visited Togh Bala schools and BHU to inspect vaccination of children against measles and rubella.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to the staff concerned to ensure provision of best possible services to the people during the vaccination campaign.

He also sought the cooperation of parents in order to get their children vaccinated against measles and rubella to protect them from these harmful diseases.