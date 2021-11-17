UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Ongoing Anti-measles, Rubella Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:51 PM

DC inspects ongoing anti-measles, rubella drive

Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud on Wednesday visited various basic health units (BHU) and schools and inspected progress over ongoing anti-measles and rubella campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Roshan Mehsud on Wednesday visited various basic health units (BHU) and schools and inspected progress over ongoing anti-measles and rubella campaign.

According to a statement issued from the DC office, the deputy commissioner visited Togh Bala schools and BHU to inspect vaccination of children against measles and rubella.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to the staff concerned to ensure provision of best possible services to the people during the vaccination campaign.

He also sought the cooperation of parents in order to get their children vaccinated against measles and rubella to protect them from these harmful diseases.

Related Topics

Progress From Best

Recent Stories

Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seiz ..

Fake fertilizers, raw material worth Rs 6 mln seized in Multan

few seconds
 Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belaru ..

Berlin Not Planning to Accept Migrants From Belarus-Poland Border - Interior Min ..

3 seconds ago
 Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU h ..

Consul General, Police Attach of Italy visit SSU headquarters

5 minutes ago
 Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to o ..

Parliament passes bill on EVMs, right of vote to overseas Pakistanis

5 minutes ago
 Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migrat ..

Berlin Believes Dialogue With Lukashenko on Migration Crisis Has Sense

5 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum Sys ..

UK Home Minister Blames 'Dysfunctional' Asylum System Over Liverpool Bombing - R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.