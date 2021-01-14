DC inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, Thursday visited the village Gagan Bhanbhro situated at UC Lal Jurio to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, Thursday visited the village Gagan Bhanbhro situated at UC Lal Jurio to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio.

During visit, the deputy commissioner administered the anti-polio drops to the children on the occasion. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, focal person of campaign and other officials of the concerned departments were also present.

During visit to the UC Lal Jurio, the DC met the polio team members, community people and the ulema. Ulma and community people assured the DC of providing support to make the campaign successful.

Deputy Health Officials briefed the DC about the progress of the ongoing campaign.

DC Adil appreciated the performance and the efforts being undertaken by the polio teams and hoped that they would continue their efforts for making campaign the successful.

He said polio eradication campaign has been initiated for the protection of the children from the polio, it is a national cause every child should be administered anti-polio drops.

He assured the residents and community leaders who were present during his visit that dispensaries would be established and water supply system established in these union councils.