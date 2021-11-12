UrduPoint.com

DC Kohat Inaugurates Children Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

DC Kohat inaugurates children vaccination campaign

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud on Friday inaugurated a 12-day anti measles, rubella and polio vaccination campaign at his offices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud on Friday inaugurated a 12-day anti measles, rubella and polio vaccination campaign at his offices.

Officials from the health and education departments, Social Welfare and media persons were present.

Addressing the participants, the DC Kohat said making this campaign successful was a collective responsibility of all everyone should play his part to save children from different diseases, said a statement issued here.

He said children vaccination was a completely safe procedure and people should not pay heed to any rumor in this regard.

He said motive behind these campaigns was to raise a healthy generation for the future of our country.

The officials of the Health Department informed the participants that a target of 4,58,000 children for vaccination against measles and rubella had been set for the district while 184000 children would be vaccinated against polio.

Likewise, it was told that a target of 219000 school going children had been set for vaccination. All arrangements had been completed for the campaign wherein 315 outreach, 67 fixed and three mobile teams have been formed.

