DC Lahore Extends Anti-polio Drive To Achieve 100 Per Cent Target

Published February 18, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive concluded on Saturday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to 20,06,762 children, under the age of five in Lahore, that completed the 96% target.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider directed polio teams to extend the campaign for two days as catch-up days for the four per cent remaining children.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider also directed assistant commissioners to visit all those houses that did not get polio vaccination drops during the campaign. She said that the target was to administer the drops to a total of 20,85,283 children in Lahore, and so far a total of 2,006,762 children had been administered the drops. She said that 33 children could not be vaccinated due to medical reasons during the campaign. The district administration was grateful to the public for their cooperation to secure the future of children, she added.

