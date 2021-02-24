UrduPoint.com
DC Mansehra Inaugurates Coronavirus Vaccination For Healthcare Workers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 PM

DC Mansehra inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination for healthcare workers

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District Mansehra, like other parts of the country, received Coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday which would be provided to health care workers.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, Medical Superintendent King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan and District Health Officer (DHO) Mansehra Dr. Kamal Saleem Swati inaugurated the vaccination in a simple ceremony.

Around 100 doses of the Chinese vaccine have reached Mansehra to immunize healthcare workers which were provided by the Federal government.

Talking to the media at the occasion DC Mansehra, said that they had received 450 doses of vaccine for Mansehra while 100 doses for Tehsil headquarters hospital Oghi.

He further said that during the first phase healthcare workers of district Mansehra would be vaccinated while the health department has also started registration of citizens for the next phase of vaccination.

Earlier, on the 3rd February, district Abbottabad was the first in the Hazara division which had received the Coronavirus vaccine and started immunizing healthcare workers. Mansehra is the second district to receive the vaccine.

