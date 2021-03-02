UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Monitoring Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:48 PM

DC monitoring anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited private schools in Gulberg area to monitor the eight-day polio campaign which started on March 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited private schools in Gulberg area to monitor the eight-day polio campaign which started on March 1.

On the occasion,Health officials said that teams were administering vaccine to children under five years of age from door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The deputy commissioner inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign.

He said that district administration had set the target to achieve 100 per cent result during ongoing polio campaign and urged parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their role for the eradication of polio virus disease.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Malik Riaz Gulberg March From

Recent Stories

Volcano on Russia's Kuril Islands Spews 2 Ash Colu ..

2 minutes ago

Two gangs busted in multan

2 minutes ago

US men accused of helping Ghosn escape arrive in J ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2000 beggars, addicts shifted to Social Welfa ..

3 minutes ago

Tanzara Gallery to organize two-week long exhibiti ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Lawmaker Calls to Ban BBC India for Spreadi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.