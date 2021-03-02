DC monitoring anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited private schools in Gulberg area to monitor the eight-day polio campaign which started on March 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited private schools in Gulberg area to monitor the eight-day polio campaign which started on March 1.

On the occasion,Health officials said that teams were administering vaccine to children under five years of age from door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The deputy commissioner inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign.

He said that district administration had set the target to achieve 100 per cent result during ongoing polio campaign and urged parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their role for the eradication of polio virus disease.