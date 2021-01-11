UrduPoint.com
DC Monitors Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:43 PM

DC monitors anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday visited various areas of the city to monitor a five-day polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday visited various areas of the city to monitor a five-day polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021.

Briefing on the occasion, the health department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to 1.8 million children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The DC urged the parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of polio virus.

He inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign. He also administered anti-polio drops along with Vitamin-A drops to children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC)-51 Bismiallah Housing Scheme, UC-41 Larex Colony, UC-110 AllamaIqbal Town and monitor anti-polio campaign activities including finger marking, doormarking and technical sheets.

