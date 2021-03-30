DC monitors ongoing anti polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel along with health officers on Tuesday visited various villages of Rohri, Kandhira, Patni, Pyaro Jogi and other areas to monitor the five-day anti-polio campaign, started on Sunday.

During the visit, DC was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF had set up several teams, which were visiting, door-to-door to administrate anti-polio drops to 0-5 year's children in all talukas of the Sukkur district.

The DC Sukkur urged parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community to come forward and play their role to the success of the anti-polio campaign.

He said in order to monitor the anti-polio campaign at district and taluka level, control rooms had already been set up. The DC also visited various bus-stops and witnessed that the children in buses were being administered anti-polio drops.