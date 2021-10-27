UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Expediting Coronavirus Vaccination Under RED Drive

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday ordered officials to expedite vaccination process against coronavirus infection under the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign

Presiding over a meeting here at his office to review progress under RED campaign, he directed officials to improve their outreach to the people for maximum population coverage under the vaccination drive.

He urged officials to perform their duties with devotion and determination. Sherazi appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated at any cost.

He said the government wanted to defeat coronavirus and vaccination was the only way possible.

He asked officials to monitor the performance subordinate field teams to achieve the desired target.

Director General Health South Punjab, Dr. Zafar Abbas, Chief executive officer Health Dr. Abdul Majeed Bhatti and others attended the meeting.

