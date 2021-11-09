DC orders expediting coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Tuesday ordered officials to expedite vaccination process against coronavirus infection under the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Tuesday ordered officials to expedite vaccination process against coronavirus infection under the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress under RED campaign, he directed officials to improve their outreach to the people for maximum population coverage under the vaccination drive.

He urged officials to perform their duties with devotion and determination.

Sherazi appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated at any cost.

He said that government wanted to defeat coronavirus and vaccination was the only way possible.

He asked officials to monitor the performance subordinate field teams to achieve the desired target.

Chief Executive health ,(CEO) Abdul Majeed Bhatti, District health officer (DHO) Fazlurehman and other health officials were also attended the meeting.