UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Measures Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:44 PM

DC orders measures against dengue

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae.

Presiding over an anti-dengue meeting, held on Thursday to review arrangements for elimination of dengue in the district, the DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, focal person Dr. Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Cambodia calls on local communities to participate ..

Cambodia calls on local communities to participate in wildlife protection

18 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

21 seconds ago
 Man's body found from roadside

Man's body found from roadside

5 minutes ago
 UET Peshawar wins Microsoft Imagine Cup-2022

UET Peshawar wins Microsoft Imagine Cup-2022

5 minutes ago
 14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

16 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.