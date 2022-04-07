DC orders measures against dengue

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for elimination of dengue larvae.

Presiding over an anti-dengue meeting, held on Thursday to review arrangements for elimination of dengue in the district, the DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, focal person Dr. Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned also attended the meeting.