DC orders to implement prevention of coronavirus in spirit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Muhammd Khalid Saleem on Thursday has ordered all the relevant departments and field officers that directions issued by the Federal and Sindh governments regarding prevention of coronavirus be implemented in letter and spirit.

He issued these orders while presiding over an emergent meeting at his office.

The meeting was attended by different departments including Primary and secondary healthcare, specialized healthcare, schools education, higher education, industries, housing, and irrigation officials.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government and no stone would be left unturned to fulfill that important responsibility.

He asked the officers to work diligently for prevention of coronavirus, considering it a 'national duty DC Ghotki further said that all tuition centers and seminaries (Deeni Madaris) have been also closed.