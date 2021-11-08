DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan Monday reviewed door-to-door anti corona vaccination drive and visited public and private schools in the district and urged upon the masses to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus

The DC said that vaccination was the only way to prevent the widespread break of the infectious disease, adding that every individual should adopt preventive measures as a responsible citizen.

It worth mentioning here that under the supervision of district administration the corona vaccination drive is in full swing in district Bunner wherein people were being vaccinated at educational institutions, markets, government offices, shops and individuals.