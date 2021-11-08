UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti Corona Vaccination Drive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:03 PM

DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan Monday reviewed door-to-door anti corona vaccination drive and visited public and private schools in the district and urged upon the masses to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus

BUNNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan Monday reviewed door-to-door anti corona vaccination drive and visited public and private schools in the district and urged upon the masses to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus.

The DC said that vaccination was the only way to prevent the widespread break of the infectious disease, adding that every individual should adopt preventive measures as a responsible citizen.

It worth mentioning here that under the supervision of district administration the corona vaccination drive is in full swing in district Bunner wherein people were being vaccinated at educational institutions, markets, government offices, shops and individuals.

Related Topics

Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

2 minutes ago
 Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

2 minutes ago
 CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochi ..

CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

2 minutes ago
 Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continu ..

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

5 minutes ago
 England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injur ..

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

5 minutes ago
 3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

3000 bags of sugar recovered during crackdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.