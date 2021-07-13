DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed anti-dengue arrangements during his visit to bus stands here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed anti-dengue arrangements during his visit to bus stands here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration was taking possible steps to curb dengue larva in the district.

He inspected the surveillance process of hotspots at bus stands and directed the anti-dengue teams to remain vigilant as monsoon was a suitable for dengue breeding.

He said that the coordination of civil society was imperative for complete elimination of possible dengue larva.

The DC directed the officials concerned for timely removal of garbage heaps, drainage of stagnant water in and around the transport stands.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari, District Coordinator forAnti-pandemic Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.