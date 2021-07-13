UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:23 PM

DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed anti-dengue arrangements during his visit to bus stands here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed anti-dengue arrangements during his visit to bus stands here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration was taking possible steps to curb dengue larva in the district.

He inspected the surveillance process of hotspots at bus stands and directed the anti-dengue teams to remain vigilant as monsoon was a suitable for dengue breeding.

He said that the coordination of civil society was imperative for complete elimination of possible dengue larva.

The DC directed the officials concerned for timely removal of garbage heaps, drainage of stagnant water in and around the transport stands.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari, District Coordinator forAnti-pandemic Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Civil Society Visit Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

34 seconds ago

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Ma ..

36 seconds ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

37 seconds ago

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters ..

39 seconds ago

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Diffe ..

40 seconds ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s exte ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.