DC reviews anti-dengue measures

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Thursday chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements and said that steps were being taken to control the spread of fever

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Thursday chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements and said that steps were being taken to control the spread of fever.

He directed anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The DC underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue was reported last year.

Focal person for dengue cell Dr Tariq Hassan informed the meeting that CBC tests of 299 suspects were conducted across the district during the last week, out of which, 26 were diagnosed with dengue fever.He added that 498 indoor teams checked 49047 sites, whereas 147 outdoor teams visited 14,980 places and destroyed larvae from 14 union councils during the last week.

On the occasion,CEO Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Zafar Iqbaland representatives of concerned departments were also present.