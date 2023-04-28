DC reviews anti-dengue measures

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for the elimination of dengue larvae

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has directed the officers concerned to take all necessary measures for the elimination of dengue larvae.

He said this while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting held on Friday to review the arrangements for elimination of dengue from the district.

CEO (Health) Dr Mushtaq Bashir, Focal person Dr Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned were also present during the meeting.

The deputy commissioner pointed out that the current weather is favorable for dengue growth therefore the officers of the Health department and Metropolitan Corporation should take all necessary steps to prevent the disease outbreak.

CEO Health briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by the Health department regarding the anti-dengue campaign.