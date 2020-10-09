UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-dengue Surveillance Campaign

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:26 PM

The Faisalabad deputy commissioner Friday presided over a district emergency response committee meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign and progress on surveillance activities by the departments concerned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad deputy commissioner Friday presided over a district emergency response committee meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign and progress on surveillance activities by the departments concerned.

He told the meeting that anti-dengue teams should be well aware of their responsibilities as current weather conditions are most favorable for growth of dengue larvae.

He also reprimanded the departments for carrying out surveillance activities through Android mobile phones and directed departmental action against the negligent staff.

He issued stern warnings to some other departments by expressing displeasure over the performance.

He urged the assistant commissioners to hold meetings regularly and gave him updates on priority basis.

He said that the campaign against dengue should continue with full vigor in the entire district.

District Coordinator Epidemics control Dr. Aurangzaib informed about the surveillance activities and said that 38 FIRs had been registered so far and larvae at 2,962 places identified that were dismantled.

