DC reviews anti-polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq reviewed in detail five-day ongoing anti-polio campaign with polio teams in the district here on Tuesday.

While talking to media,the DC said that on the first day of anti-polio drive,a target was set to vaccinate 179,525 children up to the age of five,adding that Vitamin-A capsules were given to 20,000 children from six months to one year and 163,478 children from one year to five years.

He said that the campaign was being monitored regularly to ensure that each child including 4,747 gypsy was vaccinated by September 24.