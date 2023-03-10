UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Anti Polio Drive Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:15 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on March 13 in the Sukkur district in which more than 56,000 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated.

A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem at his office here on Friday to review the arrangements in this regard.

The DC said the members of the polio teams should perform their services properly, adding that not a single child should be left non-vaccinated during the campaign.

He directed that children should be made aware of polio prevention in educational institutions.

He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Saleh Putt taluka.

The DC said the Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas and the relevant officers of the Health Department should regularly monitor the performance of the polio teams during the campaign.

