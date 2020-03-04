UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti-polio Drive Arrangements In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

DC reviews anti-polio drive arrangements in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made in connection with upcoming anti-polio drive in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made in connection with upcoming anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by the police officials, representatives of PPHI, WHO, educational institutions and officials of allied departments of the administration.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that coordinated efforts were underway to eradicate the menace of polio once for all and all related departments were participating in the anti-polio drives and using all available resources to make the campaign more effective and successful.

He urged the polio teams to work with more commitment and dedication to achieve the 100 per cent results as being achieved in the previous anti-polio drives.

Focal person gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district.

It was informed that comprehensive arrangements have been made in the all talukas, towns and rural areas of the district for administering anti-polio drops to the children below the age of 5 years in the upcoming campaign against polio.

The deputy commissioner urged the parents and citizens to get their children vaccinated against the polio and root out the crippling disease for ever.

