DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The future of children could be prevented from permanent disability by ensuring the elimination of polio virus from the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday while presiding over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from February 17 in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that children up to 5 years of age would be vaccinated Oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the anti-polio campaign to ensure eradication of life-threatening disease.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in administration of anti-polio drops. He appealed the parents to extend cooperation to polio teams visiting house-to-house for polio vaccination.

The DC instructed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to assist the polio teams in their areas and in addition to support, maintain strict supervision of their work.

He hoped that officials and polio teams would show outstanding performance and would play their role in elimination of Polio. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and District Focal Person for Polio said that all arrangements were finalized for the five-day anti-polio campaign.

During this campaign a target of polio vaccination had been set at 3,72,248 children in all the tehsils the district. They said that in this regard 948 teams had been formed, which include 806 mobile, 53 Transit, 70 fixed and other teams.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Supervisors and officials of the departments of Police, education, Population, Social Welfare and other related departments.