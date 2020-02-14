UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For 5-day Anti Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:51 PM

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive

The future of children could be prevented from permanent disability by ensuring the elimination of polio virus from the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The future of children could be prevented from permanent disability by ensuring the elimination of polio virus from the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Friday while presiding over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from February 17 in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that children up to 5 years of age would be vaccinated Oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the anti-polio campaign to ensure eradication of life-threatening disease.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in administration of anti-polio drops. He appealed the parents to extend cooperation to polio teams visiting house-to-house for polio vaccination.

The DC instructed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to assist the polio teams in their areas and in addition to support, maintain strict supervision of their work.

He hoped that officials and polio teams would show outstanding performance and would play their role in elimination of Polio. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and District Focal Person for Polio said that all arrangements were finalized for the five-day anti-polio campaign.

During this campaign a target of polio vaccination had been set at 3,72,248 children in all the tehsils the district. They said that in this regard 948 teams had been formed, which include 806 mobile, 53 Transit, 70 fixed and other teams.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Supervisors and officials of the departments of Police, education, Population, Social Welfare and other related departments.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Mobile Oral February All From Government

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

9 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 minute ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

3 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

1 minute ago

Six Policemen Killed by Taliban Infiltrator in Afg ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.