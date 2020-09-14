UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem -u- Rehman on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for the upcoming anti-polio campaign

DC stressed the need for adopting comprehensive strategy so that no child would be deprived from polio drops.

He said that due to recent heavy rain and flood scores of rain victim families have moved from rain affected areas to safer places .

He said that keeping in view this situation concerted steps should be taken for administering polio drops to the children of rain-hit families after compiling figure of dislocated people.

He said that as many as.2,31603 children will be administered polio drops in the upcoming polio drive.

He directed focal person for polio Dr Farid Hingorjo to ensure presence of all area Incharges and vaccinators during polio drive to be kicked off from September 21 to 25.

Assistant Commissioners of four Talukas, Deputy Director Social welfare Saroop Chand Malhi, Deputy Director Information Shahzad Shaikh, MS four Talukas, representatives of NGOs,Doctors and paramedical staff attended the meeting.

