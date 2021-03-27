DC reviews corona vaccination at Expo Centre

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Saturday visited the Expo Centre and reviewed arrangements regarding coronavirus vaccination and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

He also visited counters and beds set up for coronavirus patients.

On the occasion, the DC inquired the citizens about coronavirus vaccination and other facilities in the center who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Mudassar Riaz directed the officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in the center and warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirusat the center.