DC reviews healthcare facilities at DHQ Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday inspected the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

He reviewed various departments, including the emergency ward, OPD, and laboratory, checked staff attendance, and examined patient wards.

The DC emphasized uninterrupted healthcare services for the public and sought feedback from patients and attendants regarding treatment quality, facilities, cleanliness, and staff behavior. He addressed complaints and issued immediate improvement directives to authorities.

Cheema stated that providing quality healthcare in government's top priority, aligning with the Punjab government’s vision of "Quality Healthcare for All."

He inspected wards, emergency services, and equipment, ordering better sanitation and maintenance.

He assured that all available resources would be utilized to enhance public health services.

His visit to the hospital was a follow up of the instructions given by the Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak who has directed all DCs and ACs to regularly visit allied hospitals in their areas of jurisdiction.