DC Seeks Support Of Communities In Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

DC seeks support of communities in anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday said the government and development partners were putting all efforts to make the polio-free country and sought support of the general public and local communities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday said the government and development partners were putting all efforts to make the polio-free country and sought support of the general public and local communities.

DC reviewed the progress immunization against communicable diseases among the children up to age of one year, under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas of the district, said a hand out here.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio told the that the health department Sukkur has achieved 95 per cent routine immunization coverage under the expanded programme of immunization, in the rural areas during last year.

Routine immunization coverage against measles was 99 per cent during the said period, he added.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Sukkur to supervise the expanded programme of immunization in the rural areas and ensure 100 per cent coverage to save the children from communicable diseases.

Officials of district health department and concerned were present in the meeting.

