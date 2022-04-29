UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses For Coordinated Efforts To Eradicate Polio From Society

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday said that the report of polio case in North Waziristan shows that the polio virus is still spreading in the country so we need to work harder to eradicate polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday said that the report of polio case in North Waziristan shows that the polio virus is still spreading in the country so we need to work harder to eradicate polio.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at Shahbaz Hall, to review the arrangements for the National Anti-Polio Campaign, to be held from May 23 to May 29, 2022.

The DC directed the Local Government Department Officer to issue a circular to the UC secretaries stating that all the UC secretaries would participate in the anti-polio campaign, otherwise their salaries would not be released.

The anti-polio campaign is a national duty and any negligence will not be tolerated, the DC warned.

Fuad Ghaffar directed the concerned officers to further improve the performance of low performing UCs including elimination of refusal cases and also to update the micro plan.

He instructed the police officers and Rangers to not only provide effective security to the polio teams but also to ensure at key transit points that no child could enter or leave without taking anti-polio drops.

Briefing the meeting, focal person for Anti-Polio Campaign, Dr. Dileep said that the target had been set to immunize 3,58,026 children under 5 years age in 54 Union Councils across the district.

He shared that 1,355 mobile teams, 135 special mobile teams, 126 fixed teams, 43 transit teams would administer anti-polio drops to the children under the supervision of 327 Area In-charges, 88 UC Medical Officers and 8 Taluka Supervisors.

All arrangements have been made by the health authorities to achieve 100% results of the anti-polio campaign, Dr Dileep stated, adding that the environmental samples in Hyderabad were turned out to be negative for several months, which is a welcoming sign.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qaim Akbar Namai, Dr. Imdad Chana, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Bismillah, Kazim Jatoi and other concerned officers.

