DC stresses for elimination of polio

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday stressed upon parents to administer polio drops to save their children from polio and play role in elimination of the disease.

He said this during the inaugural ceremony of the polio campaign to administer polio drops to a child in his office, DHO Dr. Wali was also present on this occasion.

Kabir Afridi said that polio has become a dangerous disease which is licking our society like a worm and we have to eradicate it.

He said that polio is a dangerous disease and all must work together for its eradication. He stressed upon Ulema-e-Karam, civil society members, teachers and elders of the area to create awareness among people play vital role for the success of polio campaign.