UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Stresses For Elimination Of Polio

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

DC stresses for elimination of polio

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday stressed upon parents to administer polio drops to save their children from polio and play role in elimination of the disease

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday stressed upon parents to administer polio drops to save their children from polio and play role in elimination of the disease.

He said this during the inaugural ceremony of the polio campaign to administer polio drops to a child in his office, DHO Dr. Wali was also present on this occasion.

Kabir Afridi said that polio has become a dangerous disease which is licking our society like a worm and we have to eradicate it.

He said that polio is a dangerous disease and all must work together for its eradication. He stressed upon Ulema-e-Karam, civil society members, teachers and elders of the area to create awareness among people play vital role for the success of polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Civil Society Afridi All From

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9a - Get a World of Apps at Your Fingertip ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Has No Information on N.Korea Preparing Sub ..

1 minute ago

AAC inspects milk shops at Talash Timergara

3 minutes ago

CM visits city without protocol, issued orders for ..

3 minutes ago

SCO Security Council Secretaries Meeting exchanges ..

3 minutes ago

Any hasty decision to close schools will destroy e ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.